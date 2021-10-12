Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

