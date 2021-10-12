Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

