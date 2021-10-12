Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.16 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

