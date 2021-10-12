Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Lifted by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.95 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 166.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

