Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for People’s United Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

