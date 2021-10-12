QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.