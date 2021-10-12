QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

QGEN stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

