QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

