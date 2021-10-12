QS Investors LLC Acquires 5,148 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

