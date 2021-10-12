QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

