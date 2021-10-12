QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,592 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

