QS Investors LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of ED opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

