QS Investors LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

