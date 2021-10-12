Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,261 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $225,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $231.50 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

