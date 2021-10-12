Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Acquires $15,043.00 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Meredith W. Mendes bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $15,043.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. 115,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after buying an additional 420,036 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

