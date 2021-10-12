Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.22% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

