Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

