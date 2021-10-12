Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 215.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $127,348,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.277 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.