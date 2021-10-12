Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Raised to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE:QST traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.91.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

