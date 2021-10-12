Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69. Quidel has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,391,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quidel by 1,982.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

