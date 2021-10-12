R. R. Donnelley & Sons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 28,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,876% compared to the average volume of 726 call options.

RRD stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,660,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,405. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $478.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,482,000 after buying an additional 4,239,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,098,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

