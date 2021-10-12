Rally Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $166.38 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00124010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00077588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.79 or 0.99923755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.31 or 0.06187634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.