Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RLBD remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 598,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,166. Real Brands has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

