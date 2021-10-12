Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ARC Resources (ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

9/27/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – ARC Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.25.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

