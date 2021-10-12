Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Agricole reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,484 ($71.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,680.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

