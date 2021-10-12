Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have commented on RWT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 22,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.