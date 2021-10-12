Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $546.26 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $630.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

