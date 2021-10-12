Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $571.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $571.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $546.26 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.