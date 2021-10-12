Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.