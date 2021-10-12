Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $839.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million.

Several brokerages have commented on REGI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,643. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

