Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

