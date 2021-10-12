Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Visteon (VC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):

10/11/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

9/20/2021 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

9/16/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

