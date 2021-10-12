Research Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.01 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

LYB opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

