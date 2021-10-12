Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of WAL opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

