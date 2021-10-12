Reviewing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. UBS Group pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares UBS Group and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 21.49% 12.89% 0.70% Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.61 $6.56 billion $1.79 9.31 Meridian $149.57 million 1.20 $26.44 million $4.27 6.84

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UBS Group and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 2 10 0 2.69 Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

UBS Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Meridian.

Summary

UBS Group beats Meridian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

