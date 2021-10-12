Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $146.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00216974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.