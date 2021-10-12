Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $369,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 166,360 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,797 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

