Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$45.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$32.49 and a 52-week high of C$46.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

