Rio DeFi Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00221231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00094205 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

