Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,993 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.01. 129,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.