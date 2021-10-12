RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

RFM opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

