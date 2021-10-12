Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,990.55 ($26.01).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,740 ($22.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £135.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.08. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,754 ($22.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,489.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,404.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

