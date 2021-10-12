RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

