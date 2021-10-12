Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.
Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.07. 26,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,079. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.36.
In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last 90 days.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
