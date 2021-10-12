Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.07. 26,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,079. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.36.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.