S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

