Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

