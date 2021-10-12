SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Volume Hits $7.06 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $914.48 million and $7.06 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,090.31 or 0.99705827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.29 or 0.06156332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

