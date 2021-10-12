Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €147.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.33 ($148.63).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at €115.74 ($136.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.89. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.