Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). Approximately 1,863,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 699,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84. The firm has a market cap of £18.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.06.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

