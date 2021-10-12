Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

SGMO opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

