Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

SGMO opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.